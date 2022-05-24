Masks on public transport could be scrapped within month

Changes to current legislation, which expires at the end of June, tabled in parliament on Monday

The obligation for passengers to wear masks on public transport in Luxembourg could be scrapped by the end of next month, after a draft bill seeking the removal of the measures was tabled in parliament.

Changes to the current legislation, which is due to expire on June 30, were submitted by Health Minister Paulette Lenert on Monday, just days after she told parliament that she would put forward proposals “very soon”.

The proposals have already won the backing of the association representing the country’s doctors. The plan is “logical” and follows the example of other countries such as France and Swizerland, the medical college said, in an opinion published on Tuesday. Similar measures would also be extended to hospitals and care homes, according to the draft law.

Masks have not been mandatory in most places since March but it is still necessary to wear one on public transport, in hospitals and in care homes.

