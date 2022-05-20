May edition of LuxTimes magazine out this weekend

Ukrainian refugees, recruitment struggles in the finance industry and the funky art scene in Esch all feature in the latest issue

The May edition of the Luxembourg Times magazine will hit the shelves on Saturday

The May edition of the Luxembourg Times magazine will hit the shelves of newsstands across the country on Saturday, packed with quality articles examining every aspect of life in the Grand Duchy.

The latest edition features the stories of Ukrainian refugees who have fled war and settled in the country, an exposé of an alternative project to the European Capital of Culture in Esch and a look at how the country's finance industry is struggling to recruit top talent.

From Saturday, The Luxembourg Times magazine will be sold in a bundle together with Financial Times Weekend edition for just €5. The deal expires on Friday May 27.

The Luxembourg Times magazine offers a snapshot of the quality journalism our reporters produce for the website every day of the year.

