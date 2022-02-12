Mayor investigated over corruption allegations

Fränk Arndt, the mayor of Wiltz, is being probed over allegations connected to illegal rubble dumps and the renovation of a holiday home

By John Monaghan and Marc Hoscheid



The mayor of Wiltz is facing several investigations into allegations of corruption and conflict of interest concerning illegal rubble dumps and the renovation of a chalet, the public prosecutor’s office in Dierkich said on Saturday.

Fränk Arndt, a member of the social-democrat LSAP - one of the three parties which make up Luxembourg’s current national government coalition – was a deputy in the country’s parliament from 2013 to 2018.

A former senior official with the OGBL union, the 62-year-old has been the mayor of the commune of Wiltz, in the north-west of the country, since 2009.

Potential offences connected to Arndt’s involvement in the renovation of a holiday home he owns in the neighbouring commune of Goesdorf are being investigated, the public prosecutor’s office in Dierkich said on Saturday.

The renovation was the subject of a investigative report in the Luxemburger Wort at the end of last year. Several other unnamed people are also being investigated over the renovation, the judiciary added.

The mayor is additionally being probed, along with a construction firm, a real estate company and another unnamed individual, over his alleged involvement in two supposedly illegal rubble dumps, the judiciary added.

The announcement by the public prosecutor’s office follows several police searches on Thursday, including at the town hall in Wiltz, which was also searched in February last year.

Arndt did not wish to comment on the investigation, the Luxemburger Wort reported.

Saturday’s announcement came just a day after the public prosecutor’s office said three people have been charged and around €5 million in real estate and funds seized as part of an investigation into alleged embezzlement of public money through Hesperange commune.

