Local bar, 1970s relict, not worth protecting - mayor

By Nico Muller and Andréa Oldereide

A mayor in the north of Luxembourg has hit out at plans to make a 1970s café a listed building, arguing it would put a spanner in the wheels for a leisure resort where the bar, which he says has no period features, now stands.

Listed buildings are considered to be worth preserving due to elements such as period features or a special historic significance and are protected from demolition and renovation works.

The Buvette du Lac in Weiswampach, which was built in the mid-1970s as a reception building for a campsite, is no token to the architecture of the time and is no longer in its original condition after undergoing several modifications over the years, the Luxemburger Wort reported.

An agreement has previously been signed with a private investor to build a leisure resort where the café stands, in a bid to attract tourists to the northern tip of the country, Mayor Henri Rinnen said. If the bar, which stands in the middle of the land, becomes a listed building the entire project would be put into question, he said. The resort plan has already been approved and includes the demolition of the bar.

Culture Minister Sam Tanson sent a letter to the municipal council of Weiswampach stating the intention of making the bar a historical building. At a council meeting last week, the majority of councillors said they were against it.

The café’s roof, sewage system and heating have to be renewed and the building is purely functional and is not an architectural monument, the national institute for architectural heritage (INPA) said. It has become increasingly difficult to find a tenant for the café and the municipality has had to cover electricity and water expenses when events take place there, Rinnen added.

More than 1,900 buildings in Luxembourg are currently on the national list of monuments and owners need authorisation from the culture ministry before they can make any modifications. A much wider group of 15,800 buildings have a lower protection status, meaning their owners can renovate the interior but cannot drastically modify the exterior or destroy the building.

Plenty of historic buildings have no protection at all, and owners can do with them as they please. In one infamous case, owners plonked a concrete cube of apartments on top of a traditional house in the Limpertsberg area of Luxembourg City, which will tower above the terraced houses of the neighbours.

