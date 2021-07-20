LuxTimes' publisher changes name to Mediahuis Luxembourg

Editorial offices moved recently from Gasperich to Howald, leaving the capital city for the first time

Editorial offices moved recently from Gasperich to Howald, leaving the capital city for the first time

The board of directors of Mediahuis Luxembourg outside the new offices in Howald

The Luxembourg Times’ publisher has officially changed its name more than a year after it was bought by Belgium-based media group Mediahuis NV.

The publisher’s name was changed on Monday from Saint-Paul Luxembourg SA to Mediahuis Luxembourg SA.

It is also the publisher of the Luxembourg Times’ sister publications, the Luxemburger Wort, Contacto and Télécran.

Mediahuis, which is based in Antwerp, also owns several newspapers in Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland, as well as classifieds platforms and radio and television stations. The rebranding reflects the Luxembourg publications’ affiliation to the Mediahuis Group but will have no impact on their editorial lines, the company said.

The board of directors of Saint Paul Luxembourg approved the name change at a board meeting last Friday while also confirming the nomination of Martine Reicherts as the new chairwoman. She is the first woman to be appointed to the position.

All editorial staff at the Luxembourg publications recently moved from their offices in Gasperich to new premises at 60 Rue des Bruyères in Howald. This is the first time they have been located outside of the commune of Luxembourg City. The Luxemburger Wort newspaper will continue to be printed at the former site in Gasperich.

Mediahuis was formed as a joint venture between two Belgian publishers in 2013. Since then, it has bought several newspapers in the Netherlands, including NRC Handelsblad and De Telegraaf. In 2019, it ventured into Ireland, buying a group of newspapers including the Irish Independent.

