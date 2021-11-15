More doctors probed after Covid sceptic sanctioned

One physician continues to practice as he appeals suspension over unapproved corona practices

Luxembourg's medical college is currently investigating two further physicians who may have provided their patients with information that is inconsistent with the government's health policy on Covid-19, its president said on Monday.



Complaints from patients reached the body about two doctors and their recommendations on vaccination and mask wearing, Pit Buchler said during an interview with public radio station 100,7.

"The patients have been told things by their doctors which ostentatiously go against the official government health policy," Buchler said. The medical college that Buchler heads governs the medical, dental and other health professions.

The two doctors remain anonymous because the investigations have not been completed and their outcomes are unclear.



The new cases follow the high-profile case of Benoit Ochs, whose licence to practice medicine was suspended for a year in July. He can continue to work while he appeals the decision. His appeal is expected to be heard on 15 December, the broadcaster reported.

The Gonderange physician is accused of treating patients suffering from Covid-19 with unapproved medications, failing to wear a mask and raising doubts about vaccinations and other issues. Ochs's publicly campaigning against pandemic-control measures included prominent roles in marches in Luxembourg opposing anti-Covid regulations.

Luxembourg police in September also raided the office of a psychiatrist who approved a medical exception to mask-wearing requirements for a Covid-denying, anti-mask activist who bragged about his refusal online.



The Medical College receives 80 to 100 complaints per year, Buchler said. The pandemic has not significantly changed the quantity but the types of complaints, he said.

