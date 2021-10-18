Meet Luxembourg's vaccine refusers

Morgane, a 24-year-old who works at non-profit organisation, sounds unfazed when she describes how she finally took a Covid-19 shot last week - just days after Luxembourg came out with tighter rules for the unvaccinated.

Speaking English, the Luxembourg and French dual national tells how she had long worried the coronavirus jab might not be safe for her, given a "lack of women her age" in clinical trials.

She also said she was afraid of thrombosis - an extremely rare side-effect of vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson. But when Luxembourg announced it would make it harder for unvaccinated people to get to work or to go on nights out, Morgane changed her mind.

"It is now more convenient to be vaccinated to socialise and for travelling," she said in an interview, asking for her last name not to be used.

The young woman fits the pattern of those hesitant about the vaccine. Women, young people, those living alone or on lower incomes are all more likely to turn down the medicine, according to a study from the University of Luxembourg and other academic institutions that will soon come out.

"Women are generally more-risk averse than men, but that gap is much larger in Luxembourg," said Conchita D'Ambrosio, one of the researchers responsible for the study. Other women shared Morgane's judgement that getting a Covid vaccine was riskier than catching disease, she said.

Morgane's change of heart also shows that Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is succeeding in pushing at least soome vaccine hold-outs across the line. New measures he put in place will allow companies to send unvaccinated workers home and even sack them if they refuse to cooperate. People on a night out will also need to pass the CovidCheck system before entering a bar or a restaurant.

Luxembourg's stagnating vaccination rate led Bettel - a pro-business liberal - to subject the nation to tighter rules. Only 63% of Luxembourg's population is fully vaccinated, compared to 65% in Germany, 67% in France and 73% in Belgium, according to Oxford University's Our World in Data website.

Young people represent the bulk of those who have not taken the vaccine. The vaccination rate in age groups between 12 and 24 years stands between 58 and 60%, data from the health ministry show. Of those over the age of 50, more than 80% has received the full vaccinations that are required.



Bettel wants between 80% and 85% of over 12-year olds to be fully vaccinated ahead of the winter, he said in an annual speech to open parliament last week.

Meet the refuseniks



One prominent vaccine sceptic is André Kemmer, 48, a former spy who became embroiled in a scandal that brought down former Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker's government in 2013. He will not take the vaccine, he said.

"The science is never advanced enough," he told the Luxembourg Times in an interview, speaking about the fact that vaccines emerged just one year after the first outbreak of coronavirus. He consulted his own doctors about the vaccines who advised him against taking it, Kemmer said.

If true, that medical advice came despite the fact that the European Medicines Agency - which has approved four Covid vaccines in the EU - tracks the safety of medicines it lets through.

"I am not a Covid denier, I believe [the pandemic] is a serious issue", Kemmer said, adding that he believed that vaccines worked for "some people" and that they "had an impact" on the pandemic.

"No one can expect me to have trust in the government," said Kemmer, who was acquitted in the wiretapping scandal in court last year.

Kemmer's views also confirm the pattern found by the researchers. Somebody's trust in the government's ability to handle the pandemic is the single biggest determinant of whether that person takes the vaccine, the study said.

A total of 14.5% in the study among adult residents in Luxembourg said they would not take a shot. The group is now working on a new study to find out why people decided to get jab or chose not to, D'Ambrosio said. "You will never convince the anti-vaxx, but you will convince the vaccine-hesitant", she said.

Vaccine hesitant or anti-vaxx?

Another phenomenon the researchers found that right-wingers are more likely to be vaccine hesitant than people leaning towards the political left or centre. While 10% of progressives refused to take the jab in the survey's pan-European sample, that number rose to 15% for self-declared right-wingers.

Right-wing parliamentarian Roy Reding, from the ADR, is an example. Having publicly stated he would not take the jab, he has also said he was waiting for Russia's Sputnik jab to be approved in Luxembourg.



“It is a medicine that helps not to get critically ill. I personally made the decision to take the risk to get ill because some people have severe side effects or get ill through the vaccine”, Reding told RTL in July.

Reding also cautiously endorsed a Covid-sceptic platform run by Christiane Wickler - though she quit from it after her appointment as Cargolux chairwoman - calling it "refreshing" and "to a great extent factual".



The website is called Expressis Verbis - a Latin expression meaning "in clear words", or straight talk. It publishes essays, sometimes anonymous or using pseudonyms, questioning anti-Covid restrictions in Luxembourg and other countries, or suggesting non-vaccine therapies against the disease.

Some of the information is misleading or false, for example the claim that some vaccines are not effective in the elderly when scientific studies found otherwise.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.