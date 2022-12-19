Meet the grannies knitting for the homeless

Female volunteers from Luxembourg have already made more than 150 hats, scarves and mittens

By Franziska Jäger

A group of women from Luxembourg come together each year to knit hundreds of winter clothes for the homeless, in an initiative that goes back almost 10 years.

Since 2014, women from all across the world who live in the Grand Duchy make clothes for rough sleepers. Their organisation is called “Mamie et moi”, which translates to “granny and I", and they have already knitted 150 hats, scarves and mittens, they told the Luxemburger Wort.

About eleven women knit together at the meetings. Sometimes children come too. Sibila Lind

The volunteers, who are not all grandmothers in fact, get together and knit away with a cup of coffee or tea. Everyone is welcome, regardless of knitting skills.

Franca Guidi, an 85-year-old Italian who has lived in Luxembourg for 60 years, struggles with her mobility, and has lived at the retirement home Grande-Duchesse Joséphine-Charlotte since May. As a result, the ladies of Mamie et moi have come together in the hobby room of the senior citizens' facility.

"In Italy, all women knitted at home," Guidi told the Luxemburger Wort. "When I came home from work in the evening, I would sit in an armchair and start knitting, that relaxed me." "I think it's great that the mums are now making hats, scarves and mittens for the homeless in Luxembourg,” she said. "I never knitted for myself,” she added.

Australian Sue knits every winter and gives her warm clothes to the Street Angels or the Red Cross. Sibila Lind

Another woman, from Australia, was sitting with the rest of the eager volunteers. "My mother always knitted everything herself, I started when I was six years old," Sue told the Luxemburger Wort.

For a number of years, Sue has been knitting in the winter months for the Street Angels or the Red Cross. "It gives me great pleasure to give presents,” Sue told the Luxemburger Wort.

But Sue is not interested in seeing her work on recipients. “It should remain an anonymous gift, we want to remain discreet,” she said.

Stëmm vun der Strooss received 150 hats, scarves and mittens last Friday. Sibila Lind

In the summer, the selfless ladies meet once a week at the Villa Vauban park, located in the city, to knit.

To help people integrate themselves better in Luxembourg is one of the organisation's primary goals, co-founder Camille Alexandre told the Luxemburger Wort.

Sibila Lind

Along with her ten volunteers, Alexandre animates the knitting coffee sessions. "Sometimes children also come here, which is an enrichment, especially for our mums who don't have grandchildren," Alexandre said.

85-year-old Franca Guidi has been among the knitters since Mamie et moi was founded. The Italian relaxes with her hobby. Sibila Lind

"We can't do much for the homeless, but our things can help them a little over the winter," the group of volunteers told the Luxemburger Wort.

The charity Stëmm vun der Strooss charity, which looks after Luxembourg's homeless population, received the 150 hats, scarves and mittens last Friday.

This story first appeared in the Luxemburger Wort. Translated by Andréa Oldereide



