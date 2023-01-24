Meet your candidates for the local elections

The elections take place on 11 June, with the registration deadline closing on 17 April

Every six years, Luxembourg residents get to choose who runs their local councils. The Luxembourg Times has compiled a list of all candidates who have declared their intention to run.

This year's elections, which take place on 11 June, mark the first time all residents aged 18 or above can vote or stand, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.

That is because Luxembourg scrapped a residency clause that restricted the vote to Luxembourgish citizens or foreigners who had resided in the country for at least five years.

Whereas Luxembourgish nationals are automatically registered and must vote, eligible foreign residents have to sign up, with the deadline to do so expiring on 17 April.

Just 7% of eligible non-Luxembourgish citizens in the capital had registered at the start of the month. They can do so online or at the town hall.



In the 2017 elections, fewer than a quarter of eligible foreign voters cast a ballot.

