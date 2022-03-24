Ministers banned from lobby work in new reform

Former Minister of the Economy Etienne Schneider took up a seat on the board of Sistema just months after he resigned from the government

Luxembourg will ban ex-ministers from lobbying the government for two years after they leave office in a new reform adopted just weeks after two former officials stepped down from lucrative posts with Russian companies they took up following their resignation from office.

An ethics committee will decide whether any new position a former minister takes up in the two years following their resignation poses a conflict of interest, a new regulation the government adopted on Thursday says.

The reform comes after the European Commission slammed Luxembourg for dragging its feet on strengthening transparency measures that tackle revolving doors between government and businesses and on lobbying, calling the existing ethics code "difficult to apply".

The new committee can issue recommendations if it does establish a conflict of interest, but has no powers to force ministers to relinquish any possibly lucrative new posts. If the former ministers do not follow the recommendation, the committee can decide to make it public.

Former economy ministers Jeannot Krecké and Etienne Schneider both resigned from board roles at Russian firms in February after initially defending their positions in the days after Russia launched its war against Ukraine.



Ministers and senior civil servants will also have to disclose meetings with lobbyists, the new ethics code says. Businesses already need to lodge their intention to meet a lawmaker in a register from the end of last year.

Another change that will come into force with the other new rules on 1 May, is that ministers and their advisors need to reveal what holdings they have in companies, what properties they own besides their homes and if they have any debt over €100,000 before they get appointed in their roles.

They also need to disclose the jobs they had in the 10 years before their appointment and say what their partners do for a living. The new regulation puts members of the goverment more on a par with parliamentarisn, who have needed to disclose their side earnings and investments since last year.

