Modern cube affixed to traditional house in capital housing plan

The six Limpertsberg flats in the extension will cost up to €1.7m

By Heledd Pritchard and David Thinnes

Limpertsberg is known for its picture-postcard streets with ornate terraced houses, but one of those buildings is slated to have a modern grey cube of apartments rising from its rooftop after a conflict between preservation and progress.

Construction of the six flats which will built on a building on rue Jean l’Aveugle, not far from the Glacis car park, was approved because it does not alter the building façade. The homes come with price tags ranging from €817,000 for a 53-square-metre apartment to €1.7 million for a one-bedroom, 80-square-metre flat.

The project was approved by the Culture Ministry’s team that deals with sites and monuments, Luxembourg City alderman Maurice Bauer said in a Facebook group, where users lambasted the design as a “joke” and “tasteless”. The project complies with building regulations, Bauer said.

The terraced street before construction begins Photo: Anouk Antony

A different design, which would have demolished the existing house, was proposed a few years ago but rejected by the ministry after resident protests, said Steve Vermeer, the manager of real estate agent Property Invest, which is selling the flats.

"They wanted to preserve the façade, so they rejected the previous plan and accepted this one," Vermeer said.

Building works will start in the coming weeks and are due to be complete in two years, he said.

The odd-looking addition could be followed by others as real estate companies pursue high prices for housing conveniently located in the capital city, the local section of the Left party (déi Lénk) said on Facebook.

“Under the 2017 development plan, housing in the area can be 17.5 metres high and so buildings can be three or four stories higher," the party said.

Luxembourg is facing a housing squeeze as its population grows and confronts a shortage of land to build on. Many plots on which housing could be built lie in the hands of private owners, who are reluctant to sell as they see the value of their land increase rapidly. Nearly 50 land owners collectively own a quarter of housing plots in the country, the Housing Ministry said last month.



Housing prices have increased steadily over the past decade and reached a 17% year-on-year rise last year. Potential buyers are now increasingly looking outside the capital for more affordable homes, real estate developer JLL said last month, while more than 70,000 Luxembourgers have crossed the border to be able to get a foot on the property ladder.

