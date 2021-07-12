Lawmaker to urge government to find companies' money

Sven Clement of the Pirate Party is calling on the government to look into the case of a collapsed Luxembourg business

Companies owed millions of euros by a defunct Luxembourg business will receive support from a lawmaker this week, as Sven Clement from the Pirate Party is about to heap pressure on the government to recover the funds.



A group of seven companies on Thursday raised public attention over the fact they have been unable to access funds held on the account of Luxembourg-based CYBERservices Europe for years. Collectively the companies are missing a total of just over €250,000, but the group estimates that up to 3,000 businesses have been affected worldwide, with millions of euros of money missing.

Now Pirate Party politician Sven Clement has written to Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna asking if the government knows where the money is, whether the money has been secured, and how quickly it can be given back to companies, Clement told the Luxembourg Times.

“It’s quite difficult to understand the whole issue,” he said.

Luxembourg's financial regulator, the CSSF, suspended the license of CYBERservices Europe - the company behind payment firms Paymill and Klik & Pay – in July 2019, because it had failed to separate client money from its own and a year later a Luxembourg court put the company in bankruptcy.

When CYBERservices Europe went bankrupt in November 2020, Klik & Pay told the client companies their funds were held in accounts at Luxembourg's BCEE bank, where they had been for the past 17 months.

Yet the companies attending the press conference on Friday said they have had no confirmation about where the money is or if they will get it back.

Clement said he expects the government to say there is nothing it can do about it because CYBERservices was a private company, but that he would nevertheless continue to heap pressure on the government to look into the issue, and invite ministers to a committee hearing to question them on the issue.

Luxembourg's prosecutor's office said it had begun a criminal investigation into how CYBERservices Europe had handled the money, but that it was too early to say when the probe would finish. The company was deemed innocent as long as the investigation was pending, the office said.

