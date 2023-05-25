More daily smokers in Luxembourg as prices set to increase

The rate of people who smoke daily in Luxembourg has gone up and the use of electronic cigarettes has become more popular among residents, especially young people, a survey has found, as the government plans to increase tobacco prices.

More than a quarter, or some 28%, of the resident population were smokers in 2022, the same as in 2021, according a survey by polling firm TNS Ilres.

Yet, the number of daily smokers went up for the third consecutive year. One in five residents - or 129,000 people - smoked daily last year, an increase of 1 percentage point compared to 2021. The remaining people who told pollsters they smoked did so occasionally, meaning not every day, the survey showed.

The Luxembourg figures align with statistics for the wider EU population as the average of daily smokers also stood at 20%, according to data compiled by Eurostat in 2019.



The news comes as the government last month decided that a packet of cigarettes and a 50-gram packet of loose tobacco will become 20 cents more expensive by 2025 to make people kick the habit.

The age group with the highest share of overall smokers is people aged 25 to 34 at 36%. The share of smokers in that group fell by one percentage point compared to 2021, but the share of people aged 35 to 49 and of those over the age of 65 went up.



Vaping, an alternative to smoking tobacco, is on the on the rise with 13% of people having indicated that they have used electronic cigarettes, which is 4 percentage points more than in the previous year. E-cigarettes are especially popular among young people, with the share of users among 16 to 24-year-olds rising from 11% to 21%.

