More police patrols on buses after driver assaults

Decision to step up security comes a month after two bus drivers were hospitalised following an assault by drunken youths

Security will be stepped up on buses after a series of attacks on drivers

Luxembourg will step up security on public transport by deploying more police patrols on buses after several assaults on drivers, the Ministry for Internal Security announced on Wednesday.

More patrols will take place in "high risk" bus services and should have a "dissuasive and preventative effect", the ministry said in a press release, without specifying which bus lines would be affected.

The decision was taken after the trade union LCGB called for an urgent meeting with Internal Security Minister Henri Kox.

Last month two bus drivers had to receive hospital treatment after an attack by three youths in Bettembourg. The assault began after one of the drivers prevented the men, who were reported to be visibly drunk, from boarding a bus and the other driver refused them a cigarette, the police said at the time.

