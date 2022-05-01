More than 1,500 march against pay rise delay

After unions agreed to only one wage indexation this year with employers in tripartite talks

More than 1,500 trade union demonstrators took to the streets of Luxembourg’s capital on Sunday in protest against an agreement to delay a second wage indexation to adjust for soaring inflation until next year.

The trade union OGBL - which opposed the government-supervised deal with other trade unions and employers - had organised the march, which started at the Gare and made its way to the Neimënster Abbey, with demonstrators blowing whistles and banging metal drums as they walked.

Economic forecasts had predicted that a second wage rise would be due later this year, but social partners in so-called tripartite talks agreed to make April’s wage index the only one this year, delaying a second index until next year.

As compensation, the government pledged a €830 million package of support measures, including giving tax breaks for the least wealthy, lower taxes on fuel and freezing rents in response to a worsening cost of living crisis.

When inflation crosses a certain threshold in Luxembourg, wages and pensions automatically rise by 2.5%.

Sunday marked the start of a long phase of wage struggles, said OGBL President Nora Back in front of the protestors. "It's going to be a long road. We will not give up until there is a change in policy," she added.

The OGBL was ready to make concessions on the issue of delaying the second index to next year but only if there was a trade-off, Back previously said. The amount the government is proposing in exchange is far from sufficient to make up for the indexation loss, she said at the time.



