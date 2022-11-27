One person arrested in Luxembourg as part of long-term investigation into Serbian criminal gang's cocaine trafficking

More than 100 kg of cocaine seized in Arlon raid

The warehouse where police discovered the cocaine on Saturday

By Simon Martin and Heledd Pritchard

Around 115kg of cocaine with a street value of €11.5 million were found in a warehouse in Arlon, just 10km from the Luxembourg border, on Saturday following a large-scale raid involving Belgian and Luxembourgish forces, Belgian authorities said.

One person was arrested in Luxembourg, five in Arlon, two in the Netherlands and one in Serbia as part of a long-term investigation into a Serbian criminal gang involved in international cocaine trafficking, the Belgian judiciary said in a press release.

“Those arrested abroad are targets of European or international arrest warrants and will be subject to extradition proceedings in the coming days,” the judiciary wrote.

The Belgian police attending the scene in Arlon were armed and found 103 packages of cocaine in the warehouse’s concrete floor slabs, each package containing more than a kilo of the drug.

“This quantity represents […] a total amount of around €11.5 million,” the authorities said.

In March, Belgian police discovered an illegal cigarette factory in Arlon, not far from the building raided on Saturday, and seized two million cigarettes, estimated at €1 million.

