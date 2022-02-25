Thousands get paid leave to learn Luxembourgish

Government scheme aims to promote language in a country where half the population is foreign

Government scheme aims to promote language in a country where half the population is foreign

The number of people taking Luxembourgish classes fell only slightly during 2020 despite most language learning moving online

Thousands of people from France, Belgium and Germany have taken paid leave to learn Luxembourgish since a law came into force to promote the language in a country where three out of four workers is a foreigner.

More than 3,700 workers in the Grand Duchy have so far applied to take up to 200 hours of paid leave which the 2009 law grants, figures released on Friday showed, but which must be taken in two separate tranches.

The majority of that total came from workers residing in other countries: 1,503 participants lived in France, 527 in Belgium and 128 in Germany, Labour Minister Georges Engel said on Friday in response to a parliamentary question.

Luxembourgish is the most common language spoken at home in the country, but French is the dominant language at work, a 2019 study by national statistics agency Statec found. English is also increasingly common.

In 2016, a petition seeking to establish Luxembourgish as the first official language in the constitution received a record breaking 14,500 signatures. But the issue did not progress in Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies.

Anyone wishing to become a citizen must pass a Luxembourgish language test, the Sproochentest, comprising a spoken and listening exam, although in practice, the requirements are relatively light.

The number of people taking Luxembourgish classes fell only slightly during 2020, figures released in November showed.



Last year a petition urging the government to drop the need to learn Luxembourgish to obtain a passport and instead requiring skills in only French or German failed to obtain enough signatures to be debated in parliament.

Prior to the pandemic more than 200,000 people were estimated to cross into Luxembourg from France, Belgium or Germany every day to work, according to figures from Statec in 2019.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.