More than €500m earmarked for steel site housing project

The NeiSchmelz project will be located in the centre of Dudelange on a former steel site

More than €500 million will be injected into a housing project on a former steel site in the south of Luxembourg, the housing ministry said on Thursday.

Works to build more than 1,500 housing units on the site in Dudelange will start with decontaminating the soil and some flats are expected to be ready by 2028, Housing Minister Henri Kox said.

The state will contribute €507 million, and the European Union will put in €24 million to fund ways to reduce carbon emissions such as installing solar panels. A total of €235 million will be allocated to the initial decontamination works as well as work on a nearby stream, which will be entirely funded by the state, the housing ministry said.

While some of the apartments are expected to be ready within the next eight years it will take around 15 years for the entire development to be complete, which includes shops, restaurants, bistros and offices. Once finished, the project will be home to around 3,700 people.

Half of the units will be allocated to those eligible to rent a home under the state’s affordable housing scheme and the other half will be up for sale, also as so-called affordable units.

The 400,000 square metre site is located in the centre of Dudelange and the housing ministry described the project as “modern and ecological”.

The development comes as Luxembourg is experiencing a housing squeeze. The cost of buying a home has more than doubled in the past decade - the second-fastest rate in the European Union, the bloc’s statistics agency, Eurostat, said in October. Since 2018 prices have increased by more than 10% each year and went up by 17% last year alone.

Prices are ramping up due to a housing shortage, spurred by vacant properties and empty plots which land owners are reluctant to sell because they are gaining in price as the market continues to heat. Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has pledged to push land owners to build on empty plots classified as building land within a certain period. If the land is still empty at the end of that period, it will be reclassified as a non-constructible area, making it far less valuable.

Another housing project, in Luxembourg City, came to a standstill two years ago over decontamination works due to petrol and other solvents found in the soil, thought to be linked to a mechanic workshop and a dry cleaning company which were previously located in the area. The works on the Pulvermuhl project were announced in 2017 and building work is yet to begin.

