Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "More women must stand for next local election, ministry says"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "More women must stand for next local election, ministry says".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
More women must stand for next local election, ministry says
Exclusive for subscribers
Gender Equality

More women must stand for next local election, ministry says

2 min. today at 12:57
Government rolls out campaign, open days and workshops to encourage women to run for election
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "More women must stand for next local election, ministry says"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "More women must stand for next local election, ministry says".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic

Who is entitled to vote and in which Luxembourg elections?
You must be a Luxembourgish citizen to vote in the parliamentary elections Photo: Guy Jallay