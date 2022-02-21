Moselle spill likely to come from Cattenom, says prefect

Discharge observed in river has had no impact on drinking water or fish life, says French prefecture of Moselle

A spill on the Moselle River at the weekend is "likely" to have come from waste discharges from the Cattenom nuclear power plant, the French prefecture responsible for the area has said, in the latest incident concerning the site close to the Luxembourg border.



Checks are ongoing after discolouring in the water was observed on Sunday morning, the Moselle prefecture said in a press release, but initial assessments indicate the spill is "in all likelihood" the result of "hydrocarbons coming from the discharge station of the Cattenom power plant".

Hydrocarbons are organic chemical components that are the main component of fossil fuels such as petrol and oil.

Teams from several agencies, including firefighters and nuclear specialists, are continuing their probing, the prefecture said, and have deployed absorbent booms used to seal off an area affected and prevent the spill from spreading.



"At this time, no fish mortality has been observed and... (this incident) has no consequences for the drinking water supply of the population, nor for river navigation," the prefecture said.



A nuclear reactor at the plant, which is scheduled to be shut down next month for safety checks, was switched off last weekend, days after Luxembourg expressed concern about the plant, just 20 km south of its capital city.

The Cattenom 3 reactor, one of four based in the French commune, was halted “for a short-term shutdown” to execute maintenance work on an oil pump. Just days earlier, France's state electricity company EDF said the same reactor would be closed from 26 March for five weeks to enable checks to be carried out for possible corrosion.

Several minor incidents have happened at Cattenom over the last decade, and Luxembourg and Germany, an ardent opponent of nuclear energy, have long called for the closure of the site – a movement that gained momentum after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

