National health insurance fund makes €56m loss in 2021

Reserves used to fill holes in CNS finances, as Health Minister warns fund is suffering from structural deficit unrelated to pandemic

Luxembourg's national health insurance fund CNS made a loss of almost €56 million in 2021, with a Covid-19 government aid scheme failing to plug a gap in finances, leaving the fund increasingly reliant on its reserves to stay afloat.

The CNS had reserves of €903.2 million last year, a drop from €958.9 million in 2020, when reserves amounted to 25.4% of expenditure.

The loss of €55.7 million in 2021 was lower than initially expected, with earlier estimates predicting a deficit of close to €101 million. However expenses were not as high as originally forecast and there was an unexpected upturn in revenues, the government said on Wednesday.

For the coming year, the latest projections predict a deficit of around €48.1 million, according to figures released in a joint statement from the Ministry of Social Security and Ministry of Health. The projected loss would cut the fund's overall reserves to €855.2 million in 2022, the ministries said.

The CNS is suffering from a general structural deficit, unrelated to Covid-19, Health Minister Paulette Lenert told broadcaster RTL on Wednesday. Expenses in the last few years had gone up by 8.2% while the revenues had only increased by 5.8%, Lenert said.

At the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the government committed to providing additional funding of €386 million to the CNS to help it absorb Covid-19 related expenditure. €200 million was paid to the fund in 2020, with a further €62 million set aside annually to help with costs between 2021 and 2023.



Despite this aid, the CNS has incurred significant costs related to the pandemic, due to PCR tests being offered on prescription, and additional spending on hospital treatment for patients.

A working group will now be set up, comprising representatives of government, healthcare institutions and unions, to set out a strategy for getting the fund's finances back on an even footing, the government said on Wednesday. A report summarising its conclusions will be presented in autumn, the statement added.

The gloomy financial picture at the CNS comes in the same week as a study by the country's central bank said that Luxembourg's per-capita public spending on healthcare will nearly double by the end of the century, ballooning to become the largest in the EU, to meet the demands of an ageing population.



Last month, the government also said that reserves held by Luxembourg’s pension fund have almost doubled in the last ten years, but added that the money could be exhausted by 2047 and indicated that contributions will have to rise in coming decades to cope with an ageing population.

