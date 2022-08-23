NATO AWACS plane over Luxembourg turns heads

Luxembourg residents had chance to watch spying plane on training flights to and from Findel

A noisy AWACS military plane turned heads on Monday evening when it made several rounds over the city of Luxembourg, in what the defense ministry said were training flights taking off and landing at the Findel airport.

The Airborne Warning and Control System plane, operated by NATO from the Geilenkirchen airbase, is registered under the Luxembourg flag.

Easily identifiable with its huge radar disc, the plane's monitoring systems can spot activities up to 400 km inside Russia and Ukraine from NATO airspace. The training flights take place regularly.

Their role has become even more important in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said in April this year.

