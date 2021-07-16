Red flood alert still in place over Luxembourg

Rosport was one of the most severely affected communes

Luxembourg is still under a red flood alert but the risk of further inundations is decreasing, the meteorological office said in a statement on Friday morning.

“Occasional showers are still possible today, especially in the Moselle region, with the expected rainfall of 5-10 litres per square metre,” Meteolux wrote.

Water levels of the Moselle river are expected to continue to rise until Sunday but then temperatures will increase and it will be mostly sunny and dry, Metelux said.

On Thursday, thousands of people in Luxembourg were forced out of their homes, after torrential rains caused rivers to burst their banks across the country. In Germany, the floods killed at least 80 people.

The rainfall hit two records for July, with levels of more than 74 litres/m² over a 12-hour period and almost 80 litres/m² in 24 hours, relegating the previous records from 22 July 2016 of 60 litres/m² and 71 litres/m² respectively, MeteoLux said.

On Thursday the crisis unit indicated that the return of the rivers to a normal level could take "a few days". The government declared a natural disaster across the country and earmarked €50 million to help those affected.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.