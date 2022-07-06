New Covid-19 cases jump by a third in week

Numbers come after top doctor warned for a return of corona measures such as wearing a mask

New infections with the coronavirus increased by nearly a third since last week in Luxembourg, data showed on Wednesday, with spending time with family the most frequent reason for contamination.

The number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased to 5,741 over the course of last week, a 28% jump. Two people died as a result of attracting the virus during that week, the health ministry said, aged 69 on average.

Of the new cases, 24% were caught from other family members. Trips abroad represented 19% of the positive tests, while exercising a hobby, represented the third most common reason for infection at 14%.

Luxembourg lawmakers pushed back a debate on whether to make the coronavirus jab mandatory for people aged 50 or older, a decision that affects the 50,000 people in that group who are not or not fully vaccinated.



The delay until next week Thursday - the last day parliament meets before the summer recess - comes despite pressure from a panel of experts, who urged the government this week to move quickly to contain Covid-19.

On Monday, Luxembourg's top medical advisor said the country should brace for a return of Covid-19 restrictions if the pandemic worsens again in the autumn.

