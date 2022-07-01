The dogs are called Vic and Haze - or joint and grass in Luxembourgish

New dogs show skills for sniffing out drugs in prison

A police dog shows its prowess in sniffing out drugs and explosives at a demonstration by the police on Thursday

By Cliona Hickey

Prison workers showed off two Malinois Belgian shepherds that will help them in the fight against drugs in prisons on Thursday, as politicians watched the dogs demonstrate their skills from the safety of the sidelines.



The handles will work with the two newly acquired dogs in the Givenich open prison as of September, once they have completed their training that will enable the animals to detect even small amounts of drugs.

The dogs are called Vic and Haze. The first name sounds like the Luxembourgish word for "joint", while haze is a type of marijuana.

The two dogs will be an addition to the 17 that are currently working for the police, where they are deployed during riots but also to detect drugs and explosives, according the police’s website.

These dogs live with their handlers in their family homes.

11 Politicians and other notables watch as prison staff shows their new dogs Gerry Huberty

Both Finance Minister Yuriko Backes and Justice Minister Sam Tanson witnessed the demonstration.

