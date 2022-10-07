New edition of LuxTimes magazine now on sale

Expats in local politics, the EU's tough entry exam, and a corner of Brazil with longstanding Luxembourg links all feature in latest issue

Expats in local politics, the EU's tough entry exam, and a corner of Brazil with longstanding Luxembourg links all feature in latest issue

The September edition of the Luxembourg Times magazine is now on sale, and is part of a special bundle offer

The latest issue of the Luxembourg Times magazine is now on sale in shops across the country, with another jam-packed edition taking an in-depth look at politics, business, the EU, and much more in between.

The September edition includes a glimpse at one of the world’s toughest exams – the race to get a job at the EU, the concours – and a remote corner of the Brazilian jungle that remains proud of its longstanding links with the Grand Duchy.

We also hear the stories of expats who have gone the extra mile in attempting to integrate and now serve as councillors and mayors across the country.

From Saturday, the Luxembourg Times magazine will be sold in a bundle together with the Financial Times Weekend edition for just €5. The deal expires on Saturday 22 October.

The Luxembourg Times magazine offers a snapshot of the quality journalism our reporters produce for the website every day of the year.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.