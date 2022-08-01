New international school opens more classes due to demand

First state-run college in the capital to follow the European curriculum, Gaston Thorn school, is proving popular ahead of September launch

The new school received around 300 pre-registrations for the first year of primary school alone

Luxembourg City’s new state-run international school will open in September with more classes than initially planned because of high demand, the school’s director said on Monday.

The Gaston Thorn school will be the first free-of-charge state school to follow the European curriculum, as Luxembourg continues to expand its international school offering in response to the growing number of foreigners moving into the country.

After receiving around 300 pre-registrations for the first year of primary school alone, the school will add two more classes than originally planned, Director Jessy Medinger told public radio station 100,7.

The school will initially offer English and French language sections but the German language section of the primary school will not open this year, Medinger said.

Pupils will also have Luxembourgish lessons and will be able to learn Portuguese, Spanish and Italian.

The primary school will be located in Cessange, while the secondary school will be at the so-called Geesseknäppchen campus in Merl. Both schools will eventually move to a campus in Limpertsberg. The temporary premises in the Cessage area of the capital could be extended during the coming school year, Medinger added.

The Gaston Thorn school will be the sixth state-run international school in the country to follow the European curriculum, but the first in Luxembourg City to do so.

The European School in Kirchberg is available free of charge only to children of staff from EU institutions or companies with an agreement in place. There is a fee in place for all other pupils.

Lycée Michel Lucius, another state school in the capital which offers an English language section, follows the UK curriculum while pupils at the Athénée's international section in Merl study the International Baccalaureate.

