New law would give Luxembourg workers more family care leave

Draft bill proposes up to five days leave a year for family care responsibilities, and a sixth day for urgent situations

Workers in Luxembourg could be entitled to claim leave for caring responsibilities or to deal with an accident or illness involving a family member, under a draft law debated by a parliamentary committee.

Up to five days per year of leave would be granted for family care duties under the new legislation, which is yet to be approved and is still working its way through parliament. The paid days off would allow an employee time to care for a family member or someone living in the same household, the committee heard on Thursday.

Workers would also have the right to take one day a year off for an unexpected and urgent family reason like illness or accident of a family member, the draft bill states.

Lawmakers on parliament’s employment committee quizzed Labour Minister Georges Engel on Thursday about potential safeguards for preventing workers abusing the leave, according to a report of the closed-doors meeting published on parliament’s website.

The five days of carer’s leave would be approved subject to a medical certificate and proof of the relationship with the employee making the request, Engel told the meeting.

The bill aims to bring Luxembourg law in line with an EU directive aimed at allowing greater balance between the professional and private lives of parents and other carers.

