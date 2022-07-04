New Luxembourg school to offer French IB for free

Public schools are offering more and more options for international education

A new public school in Luxembourg will offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme in French from September, giving children a chance to obtain the prestigious diploma at no cost.

The International Francophone Baccalaureate, which allows students to easily access universities abroad, will be on offer at the Lycée Mathias Adam, based in two locations in the south, Lamadelaine and Differdange.

Two public schools in the city of Luxembourg already offer the IB: the Athenée de Luxembourg in English, and the Lycée Technique du Centre in French.

Students may also attend one of three international and multilingual private schools in the country to graduate with the globally recognised qualification, which is taught in schools around the world.

Lawmakers last month approved plans to open a new state-run European school in Luxembourg, the sixth of its kind in the country and the first in the capital, as the country's population rapidly becomes more international.



With over a third of people speaking more than one language at home, the Grand Duchy has the highest number in Europe of students whose native language is not the one that is taught at school.

The number of Luxembourgish speakers has been continuously dropping, with only 34% of primary school pupils and 40% of secondary school pupils speaking the national language as their main language at home, an education report published in December found during the 2019-2020 school year.



