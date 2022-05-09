New refugee shelter in Kirchberg as war continues

Former EU Court of Justice building has room to host up to 1,200 refugees

The building of the European Court of Justice in Kirchberg, in Luxembourg's capital city

Luxembourg is set to open a new temporary shelter in Kirchberg hosting up to 1,200 refugees, as the war in Ukraine continues while a rising number of applications from elsewhere keeps up the pressure to provide room.

The shelter is a former building of the European Court of Justice and located at the Boulevard Konrad Adenauer, the government said in a press release on Monday, without mentioning an opening date.

The news comes after the government moved the first arrivals from Ukraine from the Luxexpo conference centre into tents, also in Kirchberg, where some 500 asylum-seekers would stay until their demands are being processed.



Luxembourg has received 4,000 asylum application from Ukrainians since the war started, Asselborn said a month ago. The current number is likely to be higher, given the continuation of the war.

According to the United Nations, more than 12 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February. Half of those have left the country, the others are internally displaced.



Figures from January until March this year show that Luxembourg has also received more applications from people fleeing places such as Syria, Eritrea, Venezuela and Afghanistan, compared to a year ago, when the pandemic was putting a dampener on arrivals and applications.



Unlike other refugees, Ukrainians can directly access the job market in Luxembourg.

