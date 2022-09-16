New refugee shelter opens at former Wort site in Gasperich

Almost 200 beds made available as country's asylum system feels strain following Russia's war in Ukraine and easing of pandemic restrictions

A new temporary shelter for refugees has opened at the site of the former Luxemburger Wort and Luxembourg Times offices in Gasperich, as the Grand Duchy scrambles to make more beds available after Russia's invasion of Ukraine piled pressure on the system.

The shelter, which is set to host asylum seekers whilst their applications are being processed, opened its doors on Monday and was officially inaugurated on Friday, the Immigration Ministry said in a statement.

The structure has capacity for 197 beds, is managed by Caritas and accommodates men and women, families and singles. Currently around 19 people are staying at the building, which previously housed the Luxembourg Times and its sister publications, the Luxemburger Wort, Contacto and Télécran.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a drop in arrivals to the country but numbers picked up again as restrictions were eased. To add to the rising pressures for beds, refugees are also still arriving from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country earlier this year.

The National Reception Office's (ONA) capacities are stretched given the many arrivals, with some 95% of beds being occupied, the government said.

Luxembourg's system for dealing with refugees has also been criticised by pressure groups and the country's ombudsman, with many Afghan nationals stuck in a bureaucratic maze even before the fall of Kabul last year.

Last month, some 155 Ukrainians and around 111 Syrians applied for refugee status, the government said in September, alongside many other nationalities.



African students from Ukraine have also often been left in a limbo state, with many not being granted the legal protection status for which they had applied, or receiving it only after lengthy and difficult administrative and legal fights.



The Luxembourg Times and its sister publications moved to new offices in Howald in 2021, with the printing press at the Gasperich building set to be shut down by 2024.

