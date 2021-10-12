The structure - dubbed The Cloud - will include an auditorium, classrooms, seminar rooms and a conference room for 450 people

University to get sleek new building in Kirchberg

The new building will be located on Avenue John F. Kennedy in Kirchberg

A new, 4,000-square-metre university building designed by the Japanese architect firm behind the Sydney Modern art gallery and the Naoshima Port Terminal in Japan is due to open in Kirchberg in 2025.

The building – dubbed The Cloud - will include classrooms, seminar rooms, two auditoriums, training rooms and a large conference room seating 450 people.

The University of Luxembourg was set up 18 years ago and is spread over three sites – the main campus in Esch-sur-Alzette's Belval district and the other two in the capital's Kirchberg and Limpertsberg districts.

The new building will be entirely funded by the André Losch Foundation, an association that supports education and social inclusion. The structure will be transferred to the state after its completion and then made available to the university, according to a statement.

The university did not disclose the cost of the building.

Japanese architect firm, SANAA, will design the building on Avenue John F. Kennedy. Their previous works also include the Samaritaine in Paris, the Grace Farms nature and cultural centre in Connecticut, the Hungarian National Gallery in Budapest and the Rolex Learning Centre in Lausanne.

Architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, who founded the firm, were awarded the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2010. Renowned architect, I.M. Pei, who designed Luxembourg’s Mudam building, won the award in 1983.

