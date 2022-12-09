New tool to warn of potential blackouts this winter

Luxembourg residents will be warned of potential blackouts this winter through a new online tool launched on Friday, which gives updates on the country's electricity supply and advises if the grid is in danger of becoming overloaded.

The StroumMonitor (Electricity Monitor) tool is available on the website of the Luxembourg energy company Creos, Energy Minister Claude Turmes told a press conference on Friday.

It gives a four-day forecast with a traffic light system, with green meaning the system is coping well, orange for signs of strain, and a red light warning that people should limit their consumption to avoid cuts. It also highlights peak periods during the day, when people are advised to reduce their use.

The online tool allows residents to "easily access how the situation is within the [electricity] system" in real time, said senior Energy Ministry official Simeon Hagspiel.

Energy Ministry official Simeon Hagspiel outlines details of the new website at Friday's press conference Energy Ministry

While Turmes said he remains confident Luxembourg's supply status will stay on the green light throughout the coming months, the government has prepared for a worst-case scenario.

"We remain vigilant and are prepared: if the situation were to worsen, we have all the necessary crisis tools”, Turmes said.

Luxembourg had set a voluntary target of cutting energy use by 15%, a measure agreed by EU leaders back in July, as the prospect of a full cut-off from Russian supplies looked increasingly likely because of the war in Ukraine.



The Grand Duchy has comfortably exceeded that target in recent months, consuming 36% less gas in October compared to the average use for the same month over the previous five years.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.