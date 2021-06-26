Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

The green investments that are meant to channel funds to economic activities that help protect the environment are barely different from conventional ones, environmentalist pressure group Greenpeace said on Monday, and more work is needed for green finance to really make a change on business.

The real economic impact of most sustainable investment funds, including those in Luxembourg, was marginal at best, according to a study carried out for Greenpeace by two Switzerland-based consulting groups.

A former top legal adviser at the European Union’s top court, based in Luxembourg, has lost an appeal at the court where she used to work after her mandate was cut short as a result of Brexit.

British national Eleanor Sharpston, whose role as an advocate general was to write opinions to help judges of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) decide on some of their most salient cases, had been in that position since 2005.



Luxembourg’s Court of Auditors is set to grill the government over the way it awarded a major contract to run its nationwide coronavirus testing programme after rival medical laboratories say they were frozen out of the initiative.

Competing firms needed technology used only by Laboratoires Réunis, the company which ultimately won the contract, a requirement rivals say shut them out from gaining a job possibly worth more than €150 million.



Luxembourg is facing a shortage of medical cannabis as demand unexpectedly outstripped supply last year and the authorities are yet to find new suppliers.

"The deliveries placed in the autumn of 2020, which should have covered the consumption forecast until the end of April, did not allow to cover the peak of consumption that could be observed since November 2020", health minister Paulette Lenert said in response to a parliamentary question from Pirate Party MP Sven Clement on Monday.



Once you’re in, you’re in for life. It is difficult to get excommunicated,” is how David Henriques jokingly describes the strong bonds that knit together to form the Gaelic Sports Club Luxembourg (GSCL)

The club, formed in 1978, carries the distinction of being the oldest Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) sports club – offering the traditional Irish games of men and women’s Gaelic football, hurling and camogie – on the continent of Europe. Henriques, the club’s secretary, arrived in Luxembourg a decade ago when work dried up at home during the financial crash.







