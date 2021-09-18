Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best stories of the week for you

Vaccinating children could be on cards, says health director

Children from the age of six onwards could potentially be vaccinated in Luxembourg after the government’s top health advisor said vaccinating the youngest would be a huge step forward in tackling the pandemic.

Just under 65% of the population have received at least one dose, statistics from Oxford University's Our World in Data showed last week, and around half of children aged 12 to 18 were estimated to have been fully vaccinated by the time they returned to school this week, Education Minister Claude Meisch said.

Luxembourg's role in hosting EU is 'paramount', says Michel



Luxembourg’s role in hosting EU institutions and agencies is “paramount”, European Council President Charles Michel has said, although he declined to be drawn on whether salaries for the bloc’s staff working in the country should be raised to address a recruitment problem.



An article in The Luxembourg Times in August revealed a letter from the European Court of Auditors (ECA) Secretary-General Zacharias Kolias to EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, which outlined the "palpable" difficulties in attracting staff to the Grand Duchy.

Luxembourg-linked firm NSO used zero-click hacking, study claims



Hackers can access Apple products without the user clicking on any links in a so-called "zero-click" attack, a new method which has reportedly been deployed by controversial Luxembourg-linked spyware company NSO Group, according to an investigation by researchers in Canada.

The US tech giant issued an urgent software update on Monday, after it was revealed that the hacking technique, known as Forcedentry, has been used since at least February this year, according to a report from researchers at the University of Toronto's CitizenLab.

Government hones in on police data access after misuse scandal



The government has put forward a new bill to define which personal data can be stored and who can access it after a scandal laid bare the prosecutor's office's mishandling of personal data in 2019.

The bill, presented by Justice Minister Sam Tanson and Police Minister Henri Kox on Wednesday, also aims to be clearer on which data can be retained.

Laboratory sues government over ‘unfair’ large scale testing scheme



Luxembourg-based laboratory BioneXt Lab has sued the government after it missed out on the country's €150 million large-scale-testing regime, claiming the government gave the winning lab an unfair advantage over its competitors and awarded contracts without public tender, BioneXt said on Thursday.

Laboratoires Réunis won all three phases of the mass testing regime that ran between April 2020 and 15 September this year, carrying over 2 million tests on behalf of the government free of charge, but which cost the taxpayer €150 million.

