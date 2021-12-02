Nine ways to cope at Christmas after losing a loved one

'A lot of people dread Christmas and can’t even think about it. That’s exactly what you shouldn’t do,' says grief specialist

"'Tis the season to be jolly…" - or so the song goes. But the first Christmas without a loved one can be a painful time, filled with sadness and dread. The Luxembourg Times talked to a psychologist and a grief specialist about how to cope. With enough preparation, open conversations, and new traditions it could end up being a normal day, is their advice.

Preparation is the key to any smooth Christmas - but especially when a close family member or friend has recently died. Families should talk about their wishes before the big day, according to grief recovery specialist Libby Kramer.

“Don’t wait until last minute to decide what to do for Christmas,” Kramer said. “A lot of people dread Christmas and can’t even think about it. That’s exactly what you shouldn’t do. You need to have a plan so when the day comes you won’t be scared of it. The worst thing you can do is not talk about it. You need to have a plan in advance. If you have all that planning, you take out most of the problems and it becomes a normal day.”

Where to spend Christmas day

“Some will try to reconnect with the little things that have always made them happy at Christmas, such as being at home, and others will want a big change, even a change of place and will try to find comfort elsewhere,” psychologist Aurore Jurga said.

If you spend the festive season in a hotel room, remember to acknowledge what's going on Photo: Shutterstock

But whether you decide to spend the festivities at home or away, do not bury your head in the sand, and acknowledge the fact that Christmas is happening.

“If someone wants to escape, I get it,” Kramer added. “There’s nothing wrong with going elsewhere but there needs to be some acknowledgement of the loss even if you go away. Some think ‘let’s distract ourselves to take away the pain’. Unless you can go away every single Christmas, the pain will come at some point,” she added.

Talk about the person



Christmas day will come no matter what so try to make it a positive experience and make your lost loved one part of the day, both experts said.

“It’s important to share memories and anecdotes about the person who has left us and be surrounded by people who are close to you, with whom you can talk about your loved one,” Jurga advised.

There are many ways of including the person, Kramer added, by sharing happy memories or honouring them by making their favourite dish, singing their favourite song or talking about them as you decorate the tree. “If they liked to play a certain game, play that game so you can incorporate them in the holiday traditions,” she said.

If Dad used to carve the turkey, if Grandad read a story to the children or if Aunt Sally always decorated the dinner table, reassign those roles in advance so that the tasks still get done without there being an obvious void during the celebrations, Kramer said.



Time to start a new tradition

It’s time to bring in a new tradition to make Christmas from now on a little different, according to Kramer. “Honour the person but also make a new tradition,” she said. “You’re not trying to duplicate the holiday period you once had, the holiday period has changed.”

Start a new tradition such as a Christmas walk Photo: Shutterstock

This could be as simple as lighting a candle, or visiting the grave, doing something for charity or going for a walk on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

“Do something symbolic to recognise that life has changed,” Kramer said. “It doesn’t have to be linked to the person you’ve lost. It’s therapeutic to come up with something new.”

Don’t avoid all celebrations

While you might not always feel like celebrating, it is important not to avoid all form of celebrations, Jurga warned.

“If you avoid all celebrations you risk isolating yourself and cutting yourself away from others, which can lead to an even greater void,” she said. “It’s a way of seeking emotional and social support. It’s also a way of protecting yourself by regaining self-confidence. It could be even more difficult to grieve if you cut yourself away and it could lead to depression.”

But give yourself permission to not go if you really do not feel like putting on a brave face, Kramer added, suggesting taking a friend and giving them a signal when you want to leave.

No one-size-fits-all

People grieve in different ways and everyone must respect that, Kramer said.

“It’s about respecting other people’s grieving styles. If one member of the family doesn’t want to take part, they don’t have to go along. You need to respect people’s processes, giving everybody permission to do what’s right for them and not being disappointed with their response. It’s their grief response.”

Show your emotions in front of children

Let children know they are allowed to feel sad and show their emotions by letting them see that you are being honest about the way you feel, Kramer said.

Let children know it's ok to show emotion Photo: AFP

“They will pick up on all the cues if adults are pretending everything is ok,” she added. “They will get the impression it’s not ok to feel sad. Have an honest conversation, especially with the kids. It’s ok to show emotion in front of children and explain why. Make it ok.”

New Year and the years ahead

The new year is a similar process and it is important to talk to your closest circle, Jurga said.

“It’s important to keep contact with supportive people with whom you can express your feelings,” she said. “You must talk, whether it’s positive or negative and feel supported over the new year. A person you lose stays in your heart and when the new year comes, you want to try to build new memories.”

While many put a lot of thought into the dreaded first Christmas, it is important not to neglect the following years, Kramer advised.

“A lot of people anticipate the first Christmas being the hardest but it can be a lot of build-up and not as bad as you thought, but if you don’t prepare the second year, that’s when it hits you,” she said. “It’s important to go through this process for a few years.”

