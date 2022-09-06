No fireworks to end Schueberfouer because of drought

Decision to scrap closing display taken on advice of fire service, Luxembourg City Council says

The firework display has traditionally marked the end of the Schueberfouer - but not this year

Luxembourg scrapped the traditional fireworks to mark the end of the Schueberfouer festival because of the heightened risk of a blaze following prolonged dry weather, the city council said on Tuesday.

The firework display, which formally closes the festival in Luxembourg’s capital, was set to take place at 22:00 hrs on Wednesday.

But the city cancelled the event on the advice from the Grand Duchy’s Fire Service, “due to the risk of fire as a result of the prolonged period of drought”.

This summer has been the driest in a century and second-hottest since Luxembourg's current borders were established more than 180 years ago, the government said on Friday.

The Schueberfouer, which was making a full return this year after two years disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions, came in for criticism after the country’s consumer union said it was too expensive for visitors.

The famous funfair, which attracts around two million visitors to its rides and food stalls, dates back to 1340. The capital’s largest public event was scrapped altogether in 2020 and scaled back last year during the pandemic.

