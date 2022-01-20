Number of job seekers remains at pre-pandemic levels

The number of people looking for work in Luxembourg in December remained at levels seen before the pandemic, the country's job agency said on Thursday.

This is the second consecutive month the Grand Duchy has recorded unemployment levels as low as before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Unemployment figures have been gradually decreasing since December 2020 and last month just over 16,400 people – or 5.2% - were registered at the country’s job agency ADEM – a 18% decrease compared with December 2020 and similar to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of people who have been unemployed for more than a year has decreased but long-term jobseekers still make up the majority of those looking for work, ADEM said.

