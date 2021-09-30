Number on furlough support drops two-thirds since January

The number of employees being financially supported by government subsidies through the partial unemployment scheme has dropped by more than two-thirds since the start of the year, according to figures released by the Economy Ministry on Wednesday.



A total of 695 businesses will continue to be assisted next month, equating to almost 12,000 full-time employees. However, the number of people receiving the financial aid has dropped by two-thirds since the start of the year, as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed.



The scheme - known as chômage partiel - allows employees to have 80% of their salary paid by the government. Although the disruption caused by Covid-19 is the main reason for companies availing of the programme, businesses affected by the floods in July are also being helped.

A total of 23 requests for assistance following the floods were accepted by the committee which oversees the scheme, the Comité de conjuncture, during its most recent meeting on Monday, the government announced.

Although the numbers claiming furlough support have continued to drop, the economy is struggling to fully recover from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.



Luxembourg’s GDP fell 0.5% in the second quarter of this year compared to the opening three months of 2021, while eurozone unemployment sat at 7.5% in August, down just 0.1% from July, according to figures released on Thursday by Statec, Luxembourg’s official statistics agency and its EU counterpart Eurostat.

