Number working beyond retirement age doubles in decade

The number of people combining early retirement pensions with paid work more than doubled between 2012 and 2020

The number of people continuing to work beyond retirement age in Luxembourg has doubled in the last decade, according to figures released in response to a parliamentary question on Monday, after reforms aimed at incentivising older workers to stay in the labour market.

Luxembourg's official retirement age is 65, but people can take early retirement at 57 or 60, depending on their level of contributions. The number of people continuing to work after receiving pension payments increased sharply in both categories between 2012 and 2020, the statistics showed.



More than 2,100 people who had opted for early retirement were still in paid work in 2020, more than double the amount in 2012, according to the figures released by Social Security Minister Claude Haagen in response to a parliamentary question from LSAP deputy Mars Di Bartolomeo.

The trend was largely replicated for those aged 65 and over, with more than 3,300 continuing to work beyond the official retirement age in 2020, compared to just over half that number eight years previously. Overall, the figure represents around 2-3% of the total number claiming pension payments.

Despite the increase, the numbers are low compared to other EU countries. Last year the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat revealed that the Grand Duchy had the EU's lowest percentage of workers aged between 55 and 64, making the country the bloc's leaders for escaping the workplace before they reach retirement age.



Prior to reforms introduced in 2012, those who had retired early faced losing up to half of their pension payments if they continued in paid work, depending on their level of income.

Although the figures indicate that the early retirement age has increased slightly in recent years - averaging around 60 at present - Haagen said that "it seems premature to interpret this trend as an initial effect of the measures of the 2012 reform aimed at encouraging policyholders to prolong their working career."

Contributions to Luxembourg's pension fund will have to rise in coming decades to cope with an ageing population, Haagen said last week.

The number of people claiming pensions rose by more than a quarter in the seven-year period from 2013 to 2020, according to the report by the pension fund at the end of April.

“Our general pension insurance scheme is financially sound and will continue to be so over the next few years,” Haagen said in response to the review of the pension fund. “However, the demographic evolution is similar to that of many other countries and the growth of employment will not be able to compensate for this evolution indefinitely”.

The European Commission said in a report last year that by 2070, just over 30% of Europe’s population is expected to be aged 65 or over. Luxembourg currently has the second-lowest number of over-65s as a proportion of its population in the entire EU, the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat said in 2021.

(Additional reporting by John Monaghan)

