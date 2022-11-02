October matches heat record, weather service says

Average temperature this October was 2.9 degrees above the average of the last 30 years

Last month was the hottest October since records began in 1947

Last October was the hottest since records began in 1947, on a par with October 2006, when temperatures were also 2.9 degrees above the average of the past thirty years, Luxembourg's weather service said on Wednesday.

MeteoLux recorded an average temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius last month, with 21 October the warmest day at 21.8 degrees.

A severe drought in Europe this summer saw crucial waterways dry up and led to shortages in drinking water supplies.

Mild temperatures in the last ten days of October are not unusual, MeteoLux said, but the trend has accelerated in the last 20 years.

The delays to colder winter weather are a blessing for Europe's energy consumption as supplies of gas from Russia have dwindled because of the war, and several nations are suffering from lower-than-normal nuclear output.



The warm weather so far this autumn has meant that nations have been able to build up their gas storage levels instead of drawing down supplies.



