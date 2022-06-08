One in six Luxembourg families lives in dilapidated housing

Survey relies on households' replies rather than inspections conducted by experts, housing minister says

15% of residents in Luxembourg have been living in a dilapidated home for the past three years

Nearly one in six households in Luxembourg lives with a leaking roof, damp walls and floors and rotting windows, figures from the EU's statistics agency show, as housing continues to be Luxembourgers' top concern.

More than 15% of residents have been living in a dilapidated home for the past three years, the results of a Eurostat survey on income and living conditions showed.

But Housing Minister Henri Kox dismissed the findings in response to a parliamentary question, saying they were based on surveys collected by Statec - Luxembourg’s statistics agency - in 2021, and included "subjective questions" relying on households' replies rather than inspections conducted by experts.

The lack of affordable housing was the top concern of Luxembourg voters in the latest Politmonitor survey, as the countdown to the next general election gets under way. Housing is the most pressing issue that politicians should address, voters said.



Statec's finding showed that the lower the household's income, the more it was affected by poor housing conditions.

The findings show a "very serious situation" which is not in line with the minimum criteria for health, hygiene and safety for rented accommodation, the Left Party (déi Lénk) lawmaker Nathalie Oberweis wrote when asking Kox about the issue.

The government announced last year that it would deliver 4,000 affordable homes by 2025. The Grand Duchy - one of the richest countries in the world - has the second-highest risk of in-work poverty across the European Union, trailing behind only Romania, a recent study showed.

