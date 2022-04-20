Only one in four senior civil servants are women

Men disproportionately hold top roles, despite the fact that the majority of state employees are female

Men disproportionately hold top roles, despite the fact that the majority of state employees are female

Pascale Toussing, the chief of the Luxembourg tax office, is one of the few women in top civil service positions

Just a quarter of senior employees in Luxembourg's vast civil service are women, despite the fact that the majority of state employees are female, according to a government report published on Wednesday.

Out of 53 ministerial department heads, just 25% are female, while only 27% of other government agencies are led by a woman, the report by the Ministry of the Civil Service showed. A similar ratio also existed in the top positions in the country's diplomatic service, where just 28% are women.

There is a more equal balance among the heads of primary schools, where the split is 50-50 between men and women. However, 70% of all secondary schools were led by men at the end of last year, the report said.

The gender ratio for the top civil servants - who earn the most lucrative pay packets - stands in stark contrast to overall employment figures in the state. At the end of 2020, just over 31,000 people were on the government's payroll, 53% of them women, statistics from the ministry showed.

Wednesday's report is the first time that the government has officially disclosed the gender breakdown of the country's top civil servants.

