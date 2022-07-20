Open jobs in Luxembourg reach record high

The number of people without work dropped in June compared with the same month of last year

The number of jobs available through Luxembourg’s unemployment agency reached a record high in June, ADEM said on Wednesday, as the country continues to grapple with recruiting and retaining talent.

Almost 13,600 jobs were open at the end of last month – a record number that is 40% higher than at the same point last year, the agency said in a press release.

It is the third consecutive month that ADEM listed a record number of open jobs. In June, more than 4,200 new jobs became available – 9% more than the number of new adverts in the same month of 2021.

Luxembourg businesses and EU institutions have described struggling to find skilled workers for years, particularly in the financial sector, according to a survey conducted last year by Deloitte Luxembourg. There is a shortage of skilled workers in almost all sectors of the economy, previous ADEM figures show.

EU institutions have reached deadend for now in attracting qualified labour. Luxembourg said it lacks the means to raise pay for EU workers in the country and the European Commission shelved plans for a housing allowance to lure workers to the jobs.

More than 13,600 people were unemployed at the end of June – 17% lower than the same month of last year, ADEM said. The unemployment rate stands at 4.7%. The number of people signing up to the unemployment agency for the first time was 10% higher than in June last year, mainly driven by Ukrainian refugees seeking employment, ADEM said.

