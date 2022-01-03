80% of Luxembourg Times readers approve of Euro

Take a poll to on whether or not you are glad Europe adopted the single currency 20 years ago

Four in five people are glad to use Europe’s common currency, according to a survey among Luxembourg Times readers.

Just 13% of readers would like to ditch the Euro, with just 3% not having an opinion on the matter.

The results of the poll stand in contrast to an online survey carried out by the Luxemburger Wort which said that 40% of respondents would be happy to return to the currencies used before the introduction of the euro 20 years ago.

The EU adopted the single currency in 1999 in digital form and then in 2002 as banknotes.

Currently, 19 countries of the bloc’s 27 member countries are using it, with other states also using it as their national currency, like Kosovo and Montenegro.

If you want to have your say about the euro, you can take the poll and vote.



