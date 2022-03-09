Over 1,000 refugees from Ukraine to register in Luxembourg

Temporary protection status given to Ukrainian refugees will be valid until March 2023, a deadline which might extend, Jean Asselborn said

More than 1,000 refugees from war-torn Ukraine are expected to register with Luxembourg's immigration office and the country is opening a new centre to be able to offer more beds when people arrive, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn said on Wednesday.

A total of 378 people fleeing Ukraine have already registered with the immigration office but authorities do not know exactly how many Ukrainian refugees are located in Luxembourg because some arrive through private arrangements and are being housed in residents’ homes, Asselborn said during a press conference.



Among those who have registered, there are 225 women and girls, and 153 men and boys. Twenty-five are toddlers aged under three years old and 95 are children aged between three and 18 years.

Luxembourg was making more places available for refugees from Ukraine, Asselborn said in a reply to a parliamentary question on Monday. The country has a total of 4,000 beds available for refugees, but those were all taken. The country has put in place an additional 803 beds across seven locations and a new centre which will accommodate between 500 and 1,000 people will also be set up, he said on Wednesday.

Anyone who can prove residency in Ukraine before the war broke out on 24 February is able to register with the immigration office, regardless of country of origin. But people who come from a country deemed safe might not receive the same temporary protection status as those who have lost their homes, as they would be likely able to travel back to their country of origin eventually, Asselborn said.

Ukrainians will not need a visa and can live in Luxembourg without official papers for three months, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said last week. Those who have registered at the immigration office will receive temporary protection until March 2023 - a deadline which could be extended, Asselborn said.



Through this status, refugees will be able to access housing, medical care, education and school materials for children, the right to employment and will be able to automatically register at the unemployment agency, ADEM.

More than one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country a week ago, the UN has said, with neighbouring countries such as Poland, Slovakia, Moldova and Hungary taking in the majority.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.