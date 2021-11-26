Over €3 million paid to victims of summer floods

Money will also be used to repair bridges, to pay emergency workers and for furlough scheme

Luxembourg has handed out only a fraction of an aid package after July's devastating floods, Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Friday, but the number is expected to rise because of unhandled claims and payments to aid workers and for infrastructure.

The government pledged a €100 million aid package after torrential rains on 14 and 15 July caused rivers to burst their banks across the country, flooding entire towns and villages, forcing people across the Grand Duchy out of their homes and bringing businesses to a halt.



But so far, only €3 million had made its way to the victims of the floods, Gramegna said in answer to a parliamentary question from Marc Goergen, a lawmaker belonging to the Pirate Party. This was partly because many people had had sufficient private insurance for their damage.

However the pay-outs would still go up, Gramegna said, as many claims had not yet been handled. For individual claims, 106 cases were still in the works. And there were 76 business claims that had been paid out only partially or not at all.



The pot of money will also be used to repair damaged bridges and infrastructure and for pay outs for short-term relief workers.

Part of the money would also be used for pay-outs in a furlough scheme in which the government pays part of employees' salaries to prevent them from becoming unemployed. There were 616 demands for this partial unemployment scheme for December, 20 of which were related to the floods.

