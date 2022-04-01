Over 500 people suffer from long Covid in Luxembourg

Patients with symptoms lasting more than three months are defined as having the condition

By Simon Laurent Martin and Heledd Pritchard

More than 560 people in Luxembourg have had to be monitored by a doctor for long Covid since last summer, the government said this week.

Patients are classed as suffering from "long Covid" if they have had symptoms lasting more than three months.

Since the summer of 2021, 567 people have been referred to a specialist due to long Covid after being diagnosed by a GP, the government said in a statement published earlier this week. Women and people in their forties are the most likely to be affected, it added.

“Vaccination seems to reduce the risk of long Covid but it is still too early to judge the risk of developing it after being infected with the recent variants in Luxembourg, that is Delta and Omicron,” the government said.

At the moment there are 80 people undergoing treatment at a clinic specialising in treating the psychological consequences of long Covid, such as anxiety, stress, depression or fatigue.

“Around 1% of people who have been infected since March 2020 are not able to resume their daily or professional activities because of symptoms,” the government said.

Patients suffering from long Covid describe ongoing symptoms such as extreme fatigue, headaches, concentration difficulties and a mental fogginess, problems breathing, chest pains, loss of smell or taste, nausea, anxiety or depression.

By mid-March, there were 50 patients undergoing assessments at Luxembourg’s Rehazenter, where those who suffer from low oxygen levels when attempting to move around are treated. Of those, 30 were women and 20 men, all aged between 18 and 72 years and the average age was 47.

The treatment centre in Mondorf, where older patients are treated, has welcomed 69 patients since August 2021.

“We see an improvement in symptoms after three weeks of treatment but the aim of the programme is also to teach patients which activities they need to continue at home,” said Carlo Diederich, the director of the therapy centre in Mondorf.

