Third of care home staff yet to receive Covid booster jabs

News comes as hospitals and care facilities across Europe see swathes of employees isolating with Covid-19

More than a third of workers in Luxembourg's retirement homes have yet to receive a Covid-19 booster dose, as hospitals and care facilities across Europe struggle with staffing issues with swathes of employees isolating after contracting the virus.

Thousands of health care workers across the EU have been forced to take time off work after contracting the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Italy reported more than 12,800 new Covid infections in healthcare workers since last week, Euractiv said earlier this week, while in Spain hospitals have been so strained that retired nurses and doctors are being called back to help out.

"We know that people who have not been vaccinated or have not received a booster shot are more vulnerable and at higher risk for being put in intensive care,” Family Minister Corinne Cahen said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Care homes in Luxembourg have seen a spike of new Covid-19 cases with more than 60 staff infected with the virus from mid-December until now, according to data given out at the press conference.

In a bid to stop hospitals, care homes, and other workplaces from struggling to function on low staff numbers, parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of new legislation which means people with Covid have to now only isolate for six days instead of ten.

The Grand Duchy set a new record with more than 2,100 infections reported last Wednesday, part of a trend of record high infection figures due to the Omicron variant. There were almost 1,000 positive cases on Tuesday, representing almost a quarter of all PCR tests carried out.



