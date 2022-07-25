Pandemic sees more patients shun nursing homes

An increasing number of people are opting for at-home care, attributed in part to anxiety over Covid-19, says Luxembourg's health fund

The majority of Luxembourg residents are avoiding care homes and opting for assistance in their own home

More people in Luxembourg are choosing to receive medical care at home instead of entering a nursing home, a trend caused in part by the pandemic, Luxembourg's national health insurance fund CNS said on Monday, following a wave of Covid-related deaths in the facilities in the past two years.

Almost 15,000 people annually are receiving long-term care courtesy of the fund, the CNS said in its report on long-term care insurance for 2021.

However, the number of people receiving care in their own homes is one and a half times higher than those choosing to enter nursing homes, the report noted. At-home care referrals rose by 3.6% in 2021, compared to an increase of 1.1% in those admitted to nursing homes.



"The weaker growth in numbers for those entering nursing homes is explained in part by the effects of the pandemic and in particular by a certain reticence among the population to enter such a facility," the CNS said.

Elderly residents in nursing and care homes represented nearly half of all Covid-19 deaths in 2020 as prevention measures fell short, The Luxembourg Times reported in February last year. During the first six months of the pandemic, which claimed the first Luxembourg death in March 2020, nearly 52% of fatalities involved residents of care homes.



Family Affairs Minister Corinne Cahen narrowly survived subsequent demands for her resignation after the pandemic swept through homes caring for some of the most vulnerable, with opposition lawmakers calling her response vague and chaotic.

A list of recommendations published in September last year for the managers of the 65 homes which care for more than 7,300 elderly people avoided imposing mandatory precautions.

The CNS fund made a loss of almost €56 million in 2021, with a Covid-19 government aid scheme failing to plug a gap in finances, leaving the fund increasingly reliant on its reserves to stay afloat.



Amid concerns over the state of the fund's finances, a working group is to be set up, comprising representatives of government, healthcare institutions and unions, to set out a strategy for getting the fund's finances back on an even footing, the government said in May. A report summarising its conclusions will be presented in autumn.

At the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the government committed to providing additional funding of €386 million to the CNS to help it absorb Covid-19 related expenditure. €200 million was paid to the fund in 2020, with a further €62 million set aside annually to help with costs between 2021 and 2023.

The CNS is suffering from a general structural deficit, unrelated to Covid-19, Health Minister Paulette Lenert said in May.



